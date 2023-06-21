International Yoga Day 2023: Popular Nickelodeon Characters Celebrated Yoga Day Dignitaries at India’s Biggest Yoga Event

Nickelodeon for a very long time has successfully catered to millions of young audiences across the country with unrivalled, innovative, and engaging experiences. In its ongoing endeavour to make yoga a daily routine in every kid’s life, Nickelodeon has once again partnered with the Ayush Ministry to educate and inspire young minds about the numerous benefits of yoga under its flagship campaign - #YogaSeHiHoga – marking the fourth consecutive year of collaboration.

As part of the campaign, renowned duo Motu-Patlu, magic toon Rudra, and the latest alien in town Abhimanyu were seen spreading the message of a healthy lifestyle at the biggest Yoga event in the country in Jabalpur, performing Yoga Aasans with the Vice President of India - Jagdeep Dhankhar, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Honorable Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, and other dignitaries, commemorating International Yoga Day!

Seen performing alongside 150,000 people at the grand event at Garrison Ground, Nicktoons, with their infectious energy and playful spirit, made the practice of yoga fun and engaging for the kids present. The event also witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a special video message addressing the participants about the importance and values of practising yoga. Together, the Nicktoons not only spread the joy of yoga but also instilled a sense of mindfulness and self-awareness in the hearts of those who attended.

Commenting on associating with Nickelodeon for the fourth year in a row, Smt. Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said, “The Ayush Ministry has consistently supported and encouraged innovative initiatives that promote the practice of yoga. The longstanding association between Nickelodeon and the Ayush Ministry exemplifies the power of entertainment and education coming together to create a positive impact on children’s lives. We are extremely delighted to witness the transformation Nickelodeon has created year-on-year with its #YogaSeHiHoga initiative.

This initiative aims to introduce yoga as a regular part of children’s lives, capturing their attention from a young age through beloved characters like Motu & Patlu, and we eagerly anticipate further endeavours to engage our future generation."