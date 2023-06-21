International Yoga Day 2023: Quick Snacking Options You Should Try Out Before A Yoga Session

International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga is extremely important to keep you going, The very art of yoga is replete with multiple physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. However, have you ever thought of what one must eat before proceeding with a yoga session? For those who indulge in strength training, there is a separate diet which includes beverages like coffee in it but what does one do ahead of yoga practice?

One has to be careful in terms of what they choose to consume, you need to find something that is nutritious and can help improve both your mood and your energy levels. Something that ticks all the right boxes is none other than Oats! Here are a few oats recipes you can try out-

Snacky Oats-

Advertisement

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

2 cups water or milk (dairy or plant-based)

Pinch of salt

Optional toppings: fruits, nuts, seeds, honey, cinnamon, etc.

Method:

First, bring the water or milk to a boil over medium heat in a saucepan. Next, add in the rolled oats and a pinch of salt to the boiling liquid. You need to reduce the heat to low next and let the oats simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Continue cooking until the oats reach your desired consistency. If you prefer thicker oats, cook them for a few more minutes. Once cooked, remove the saucepan from the heat and let the oats sit for a minute or two to cool slightly. Transfer the oats to a bowl and add your favourite toppings. You can add sliced fruits like bananas, berries, or apples, nuts such as almonds or walnuts, seeds like chia or flax seeds, a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon for added flavour. Stir everything together gently until the toppings are evenly distributed. Serve the oats warm and enjoy a wholesome and nutritious breakfast.

Fancy Oats In A Jar

Ingredients-

Quaker Oats

Milk

Orange Juice

Mixed berries (Blueberries, Mulberries, Raspberries.)

Butter (Optional)

Honey (Optional)

Water

Ground cinnamon

Chia seeds soaked in water

Greek yoghurt

FOR ASSEMBLING IN THE JAR

Mason Jar 250 ml

Overnight soaked oats 1 cup

Berries compote As per preference

Chia seeds soaked in 2 tbsp

Mint leaves for garnish Few

Berries (blueberries, raspberries, or sliced fresh strawberries) ½ cup

Method:

FOR SOAKING THE OATS OVERNIGHT

Take Quaker Oats in a jar, pour milk and orange juice in it and let it soak overnight.

FOR BERRIES COMPOTE