International Yoga Day 2023: Rakul Preet Singh Terms Yoga As 'A Way Of Life', Watch Video

International Yoga Day 2023: Rakul Preet Singh Terms Yoga As 'A Way Of Life', Watch Video

International Yoga Day 2023: Rakul Preet Singh's love for yoga is evident through her commitment to the practice and her advocacy for its benefits

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 16:52 IST

New Delhi, India

encourages others to explore the benefits of yoga and find their own balance through the practice. (Images: Instagram)
International Yoga Day 2023: Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fitness enthusiast and does a varied number of things in order to stay fit and fine. She is a conscious eater and loves to work out thoroughly. The actress in several interviews,  has spoken about her passion for yoga and how it has transformed her life.

Rakul is someone who tries to incorporate yoga into her day-to-day workout sessions and practices the art wholeheartedly. On yoga day, the actress took to her social media to share a post of herself performing yoga at various times and at different places. If you have missed out on the video, check it out-

She captioned the video post by writing, " Yoga is a balance of life .. a connection of mind, body and soul, a feeling of being one with the consciousness .. yoga is a way of life !! Wishing all of you a #happyinternationalyogaday and a big thankyouuuuuu always for @anshukayoga for guiding me through this path of enlightenment."

In the video, Rakul is seen trying out a varied number of yoga asanas, including both dynamic and static poses. It seems like the actress truly enjoys the challenge and diversity of different postures, which help her in maintaining an extremely well-rounded yoga practice.

Rakul’s trainer Anshuka often takes to her social media to share all that Rakul does, all the asanas that she follows and it is wonderful to see her ace it all. Somebody like her always values the physical benefits of yoga, such as increased flexibility and strength and if you are someone who wants to take yoga seriously too then it is definitely the way to be.

first published: June 21, 2023, 16:52 IST
last updated: June 21, 2023, 16:52 IST
