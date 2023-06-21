International Yoga Day 2023: Some Beginner-Friendly Yogas You Can Try

In the hustle and bustle of our everyday busy working lives, stress and anxiety often become unwelcome companions. However, even a little bit of a yoga session can be an extremely powerful tool to help us navigate these challenges and find balance amidst the chaos. A daily practice of yoga can allow us to relax, clear our minds, and reconnect with our inner selves, creating a sanctuary of calm within ourselves.

As we celebrate International Yoga Day, it’s an opportune time for beginners to embark on their yoga journey and experience the benefits this ancient practice offers. Here are some top Moj Yogis with the best tips you can find today-

