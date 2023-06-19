International Yoga Day 2023: Step-by-step Guide to Perform Surya Namaskar Correctly

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023: International Day of Yoga, also known as World Yoga Day, is observed on June 21st every year. It was officially declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 to promote global awareness and adoption of yoga following a proposal from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day aims to highlight the benefits of practicing yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The International Day of Yoga encourages people of all age groups and fitness levels to participate in yoga activities. Numerous events, workshops, seminars, and classes are organized worldwide to celebrate this day. These activities include group yoga sessions, meditation sessions, demonstrations, lectures, and discussions on the various aspects of yoga.

Performing Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) correctly involves a series of flowing yoga poses that are traditionally practiced in the morning to greet the sun.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO PERFORM SURYA NAMASKAR