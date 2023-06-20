International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Accessories You Must Have

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023: International Yoga Day is an annual observance celebrated on June 21st. It was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2014, following a proposal from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day is intended to raise awareness of the many benefits of yoga and to encourage people of all ages and abilities to practice it. There are many ways to celebrate International Yoga Day. You can join a yoga class, practice yoga at home, or simply take some time to relax and breathe deeply. With the right accessories, you can safely and effectively improve your flexibility, strength, and balance. Here are some yoga accessories that can boost your workout: