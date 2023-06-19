International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Asanas That Can Help You Alleviate Anxiety

International Yoga Day 2023: A lot of people detest believing the fact that practising yoga can in many ways not just aid your physical health but can also be incredibly beneficial for your mental health. Yoga has a mystical way of calming you down, making you let go of whatever is holding you back and feel free. A significant reason behind it could be the fact that whenever you are indulging yourself in yoga you tend to focus on it so much because the practice requires concentration that you seemingly let go.