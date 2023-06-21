International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora To Shilpa Shetty, These 5 Bollywood Divas Love A Good Yoga Session

International Yoga Day: Our favourite Bollywood actresses take part in different forms of fitness in order to stay truly fit. However, one might have noticed that a few of them are absolutely in love with yoga and often share snippets from their yoga sessions in order to motivate their fans and followers to lead a better life.

From the latest fashion trends to eating habits, we seek inspiration for a lot of things from our favourite Bollywood celebrities. This yoga day, these are the lovely actresses you should be taking fitness notes from-

Malaika Arora

Advertisement

There is literally no way that the list would not have started with her name, right from the ‘Chhaiya chhaiya’ days, Malaika Arora has maintained her sky-high fitness levels. Starting from practising Yoga to Pilates to all the other forms of strength training, she is someone who takes fitness extremely seriously and literally worships it. The actress ranks number one on the celebrity fitness charts and one can hardly deny that.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Advertisement

The absolute fitness enthusiast, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has always been an inspiration for many people who aspire to lead a healthy lifestyle. Bebo’s amazing fitness routine includes a superb combination of yoga, meditation, and of course, a very healthy diet, which helps her maintain her perfect physique. She is absolute goals, isn’t she?

Shilpa Shetty

Advertisement

Shilpa, renowned for her timeless beauty, attributes her glowing skin and toned body to Yoga. She shares her personal routines on Instagram and has created a holistic health app offering Yoga and fitness programs. She amazes everyone with her indomitable spirit to achieve it all and her workouts are super amazing.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is perhaps the most liked and admired Miss Universe - because of her inimitable charm and dignified grace. Her fitness routine is extremely focused and grounded. The actress believes in leading a healthy lifestyle and motivates her fans to do the same.

Shamita Shetty