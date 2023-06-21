Trends :Horoscope TodayDeepika PadukoneGetawaysInternational Yoga DaySiddhant Chaturvedi
International Yoga Day: Malaika Arora To Shilpa Shetty, These 5 Bollywood Divas Love A Good Yoga Session

These amazing actresses practise yoga and have taken the act of mindfullness to a a whole other level, seek inspiration from them and make yoga a part of your life too

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 09:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Both Malaika and Shilpa give us some amazing fitness goals with their amazing videos and pictures. (Images: Instagram)
International Yoga Day: Our favourite Bollywood actresses take part in different forms of fitness in order to stay truly fit. However, one might have noticed that a few of them are absolutely in love with yoga and often share snippets from their yoga sessions in order to motivate their fans and followers to lead a better life.

From the latest fashion trends to eating habits, we seek inspiration for a lot of things from our favourite Bollywood celebrities. This yoga day, these are the lovely actresses you should be taking fitness notes from-

Malaika Arora

There is literally no way that the list would not have started with her name, right from the ‘Chhaiya chhaiya’ days, Malaika Arora has maintained her sky-high fitness levels. Starting from practising Yoga to Pilates to all the other forms of strength training, she is someone who takes fitness extremely seriously and literally worships it. The actress ranks number one on the celebrity fitness charts and one can hardly deny that.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The absolute fitness enthusiast, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has always been an inspiration for many people who aspire to lead a healthy lifestyle. Bebo’s amazing fitness routine includes a superb combination of yoga, meditation, and of course, a very healthy diet, which helps her maintain her perfect physique. She is absolute goals, isn’t she?

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa, renowned for her timeless beauty, attributes her glowing skin and toned body to Yoga. She shares her personal routines on Instagram and has created a holistic health app offering Yoga and fitness programs. She amazes everyone with her indomitable spirit to achieve it all and her workouts are super amazing.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is perhaps the most liked and admired Miss Universe - because of her inimitable charm and dignified grace. Her fitness routine is extremely focused and grounded. The actress believes in leading a healthy lifestyle and motivates her fans to do the same.

 Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty has always been a big fan of fitness and healthy eating habits.  The actress has maintained her physique right from her initial days in the industry and continues to be a source of inspiration for many with her constant posts on social media. Just like her sister, she too is a firm believer in how workouts can severely improve your life for the absolute better.

first published: June 21, 2023, 09:22 IST
last updated: June 21, 2023, 09:22 IST
