International Yoga Day: The Best Yoga Retreats In The Country For You To Visit

International Yoga Day: Every now and then it is an absolute must that we take a pause from our super busy lives to take a break from our hectic schedules. On such rare breaks, one needs to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life and travel to a place tranquillity exists in abundance. Yoga retreats are always a great option!
Yoga retreats are extremely holistic in nature and completely focus on the wellness aspect of tourism. These retreats are one with nature thus being in the midst of it will make you want to look deeper into your soul and have your zen mode turned on. Here are a few yoga retreats you should check out-
- The Gokulam Guest House- Bhadra Room at Mysuru, Karnataka:
The Bhadra Room at the Gokulam Guest House offers one space that features everything minimal and clean interiors and lovely lush green outdoors. You can wake up to the chirping of birds, practice yoga on the terrace next to a koi pond overlooking the rising morning sun, walk barefoot in the garden, unwind with a book on the swing or listen to your favourite music track lying on the hammock in the soothing space of a bamboo gazebo or – the options for relaxation are totally endless.
- Aloha Ganga View Room at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand:
Known for its spiritual legacy, a yoga session in Rishikesh is truly inevitable in every sense of the term. Facing the incredible views of the Ganga, the Aloha Room offers guests access to an evening Ganga Aarti by the infinity pool, making this property absolutely perfect for yogis, seekers, meditation students, nature lovers and solo travellers in every single way and is available on Airbnb too.
- Sambodhi Yoga Retreat at Alappuzha, Kerala:
The Sambodhi Yoga Retreat is completely surrounded by a pristine lush green coconut grove just in front of a quiet and serene secluded beach. Next to the Alleppey beach, the organised Yoga-Zen retreats and meditation classes couldn’t be more perfect against the Southern sea. Complete with traditional Kerala cottages and a candlelight dinner to end a long day of yoga sessions, this retreat is an incredible option to transform your mind, body and soul.
- Maatre Yoga retreat, at Marchula, Uttarakhand:
The Maatre Yoga retreat is a haven filled with tranquillity where you can let go of yourself in the serene surroundings of wildlife and jungles of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve. Whether you seek healing and rejuvenation through transformative yoga or simply desire a short leisure stay to unwind and find inner peace, this place has tailored experiences perfect for you.
