Feroz Abbas Khan's Mughal-e-Azam Heads To US; 'India's Syncretic Culture' Is Its Soul, He Says

Director Feroz Abbas Khan’s magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical will travel to 13 cities across North America. Iconic venues like New York’s legendary Lincoln Centre for the performing Arts will stage the show which is sure to run into a full house. Touted as India’s most expensive theatre production, the show will kick off on 26th of this month in Atlanta. We spoke to the director Feroz Abbas Khan and Deepesh Salgia, Creative and Strategic Vision for Mughal-e-Azam regarding the same.

“Keeping Mughal-e-Azam relevant for the audience has been a continuous process at Shapoorji Pallonji," says Salgia, adding: “In 2004, we released the film in cinema halls the world over after undertaking the restoration and full colorization. We later released the book version of the film, made multiple documentaries on its making, etc."

Salgia looks back at this collaboration with great fondness. “The biggest achievement of partnership has been that it has brought the missing element to Indian theatre – Scale. The term ‘magnum opus’ will no more be the monopoly of cinema. With Mughal-e-Azam knocking on the doors on Broadway, we see this partnership as well as Indian theatre entering a new phase," he says.

INTERVIEW WITH DIRECTOR FEROZ ABBAS KHAN