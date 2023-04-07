IPL 2023: Watch the IPL Matches In Style At These Eateries

Eateries are getting in on the excitement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by offering special deals and offers to fans during the season. These IPL offers range from special menus featuring cricket-themed dishes to discounted prices on food and drinks. Some eateries are even offering packages that include beer and starters, making it the perfect spot to catch the game with friends. With IPL fever at an all-time high, eateries across various cities in India are using this opportunity to attract customers and give them a unique dining experience while they enjoy the matches. So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a fun night out, there’s an IPL offer waiting for you at a restaurant near you!

BAKSTAGE GOURMET

Introducing the IPL Special Menu! Whether you’re cheering on the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals, the Lucknow Super Giants, or the Gujarat Titans, we’ve got some delicious vegetarian starters to kick things off. Try the Chonk ki tikki - potato tikkis filled with cheese and raisins served with tangy chutney, or the Kumbh ki galouti - traditional creamy mushrooms with nuts, shallow fried. For something a little heartier, the Peshawari paneer tikka, hara matter shami, and veg sashlik are all sure to hit the spot.

For the non-vegetarians, we’ve got you covered too! If you’re rooting for the Chennai Super Kings, the Chicken-65 marinated in curry leaves, chilli, garlic, onion, and pepper is a must-try. If you’re backing the Sunrisers Hyderabad, try the Ki Murgh ka soola - a fiery kebab with ground chillies and cinnamon. Fans of the Rajasthan Royals will love the Ki Chapli Kebab - an all-time favourite minced mutton spiced up with traditional Indian herbs, shallow fried. And if you’re cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders or the Punjab Kings, the Chicken kathi roll and Sheekh kebab respectively are the perfect choices.

All of these starters are available from March 31st to May 28th, 2023, and the approximate price for two people is 1200/-. Don’t miss out on these delicious dishes - come and try them all!

Poach

The menu will boast a number of dishes namely “Amritsari Fish Tika", “Cheese Burst Kulchas", “Fish Tikka", “Grilled Cottage Cheese with Sun Dried Tomatoed and Spinach Puree", “Mozarella Sticks", “Mushroom Dimsums", “Panko Crumbed Chicken with Spinach and Mushrooms", “Pineapple chicken", “Soba Noodle and Veggie Salad", “Turkish Poached Eggs" and few more.

THE FINCH

The Finch IPL offers are here! If you’re in Mumbai, enjoy Deal 1 for Rs. 1299 + taxes, which includes 1.5 litres of beer and 2 starters (veg/non-veg). Or, for a bigger group, opt for Deal 2 for Rs. 2499 + taxes, which gets you 3 litres of beer and 3 starters (veg/non-veg).

If you’re in Ludhiana or Chandigarh, check out Deal 1 for Rs. 1099 all-inclusive, which includes 1.5 litres of beer and 2 starters (veg/non-veg). For a bigger group, go for Deal 2 for Rs. 1599 all-inclusive, which includes 2.5 litres of beer and 3 starters (veg/non-veg).

In Amritsar and Jalandhar, head to Finch Brew cafe for Deal 1 at just Rs. 449 all-inclusive, which gets you 2 mugs of 500 ml and 1 starter (veg/non-veg).

And if you’re in Thane, don’t miss out on Finch Brewhouse’s deals! Deal 1 is priced at Rs. 1299 + taxes, which includes 1.5 litres of beer and 2 starters (veg/non-veg). Or, go for the bigger group option with Deal 2 for Rs. 2499 + taxes, which gets you 3 litres of beer and 3 starters (veg/non-veg). With these fantastic deals, there’s no excuse not to enjoy the IPL season with Finch!

BOSS BURGER

Boss Burger has category of combos named “Match Day Combos", which start at Rs. 379+ taxes. These combos have various construct like Value combos that include 1 Burger, 1 Side & 1 Drink or the Super Value Combos that include 1 Burger, 1 Side, 1 Drink & 1 Dessert. There is also a Four Burger Combo that includes choice of Veg or Non-Veg, 4 burgers from the menu.

The Match Day Combos are available until 21st May 2023. BOSS Burger is also giving a FLAT 20% off when you order direct at order.bossburger.in. Every time a guest order worth Rs. 500 or more, s/he gets to avail the offer by applying offer code: POWERPLAY

