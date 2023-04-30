IPL: Cocktails to Help Stump Your Guests For Your Next Game Night

It’s that time of the year again when cricket fever is back and here to stay! If you’re planning on hosting an IPL house party for your friends, why not shake things up and serve some amazing drinks by Diageo, India that will make your game nights even more exciting? With these drinks, you can showcase your mixology skills and impress your buddies while rooting for your favorite team. So, grab a glass of top-notch cocktail and get ready to cheer!

Basil Bae by Ajay Nayyar, Brand Ambassador, Diageo, India

Ingredients:

45ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin

5 to 6 Basil Leaves

1 TSP Honey

10ml Lime Juice

Garnish: Lime Wheel or Basil Sprig

Method:

Add 4 cubes of ice along with all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake well

Double strain the liquid into the glass

Garnish and serve

Pairing recommendation: Pair this delicious tipple with a slice of farm fresh pizza or Bruschetta & pesto sauce

The Cooler By Vikram Ku, Brand Ambassador, Diageo, India

Ingredients:

The Singleton 60ml

Sugar Syrup: 10ml

Lime Juice: 20 ml

Cucumber: 3 Slices

Mint: 4 Sprigs

Method

Add 3 cucumber slices and 4 mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker.

Combine 60 ml, Singleton, 20 ml lime juice and 10 ml sugar syrup in a mixing bowl.

Garnish: Cucumber slice with mint

Gin & Tonic by Mayur Marne, Brand Ambassador, Diageo, India

Ingredients:

60 ml Gordon’s London Dry Gin

180 ml Tonic water top up

Method:

Fill a chilled Copa glass with fresh ice cubes.

Pour the gin over ice and top up with chilled tonic.

Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir.

The definitive G&T, and a great way to begin any occasion.

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Spiced Bloody Mary By Shantanu Sengupta and Vikram KU, Brand Ambassador, Diageo, India

Ingredients:

60ml Smirnoff Vodka

15ml Lime Juice

A pinch of Chaat masala

A pinch of Salt

A pinch of Crushed pepper

1 dash 1 dash of Tabasco sauce (if available)

120 ml Tomato Juice

Method:

Stir up all the ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish, sit back and enjoy.

Garnish: Slit Chilli, Sliced Cucumber and Cherry Tomato

Black and White Spice Basket By Shantanu Sengupta and Vikram KU, Brand Ambassador, Diageo, India

Ingredients:

45ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

1 Ginger Slice

1 clove Green Cardamom

Juice of ½ lime

2 drops Aromatic Bitters

Ginger Ale to top

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add in the ginger slice, cardamom and muddle. Pour in the lime juice and whisky and add ice. Shake.

In a glass, add ice and strain the cocktail. Top it up with Ginger Ale and stir.

Garnish: Star Anise and Cinnamon Stick

