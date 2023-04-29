IPL: With The IPL Fever On, Try These Quick And Easy Recipes While Watching The Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just a cricketing extravaganza but also a foodie’s delight. With IPL fever gripping the nation, people are looking for ways to enjoy the matches while indulging in some delicious food.

The quintessential street foods like chaat and samosas and classic favorites like pizzas and burgers, are regular accompaniments of a cricket buff but this year, make it a bit different with these exotic recipes by Meisterwurst.

So, whether you are hosting an IPL party or just looking for some ideas to elevate your snacking game, these IPL recipes are sure to please your taste buds. Get ready to cheer for your favorite team while munching on some delicious snacks!

Advertisement

Pork Chorizo Sausages In A Tangy-Hot Goan Curry by Meisterwurst

This subtly spiced tangy-hot Pork Chorizo Sausage Goan Curry is delicious and hearty. It is a harmonious blend of Indian and Portuguese cuisine that melds flavours in a global twist of East meets West! A staple of Goa found in welcoming homes, roadside stalls and beach shacks, this inviting and tasty dish is wholesome, flavourful and 100% satisfying.

Ingredients:

1 kg Meisterwurst Pork Chorizo (mildly spiced) Sausage links—removed from casing & chopped)

2 large Potatoes—Peeled & Cut into 1 inch cubes

4 tbsp Vegetable/Sunflower/Canola Oil

2 large Onions—Thinly Sliced

2 large Tomatoes—Finely Chopped

3 Green Chillies

2 tbsp Coriander/Cilantro—Chopped for Garnish

For the Marinade:

½ tsp Turmeric

2 tsp Paprika

2 tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

½ tsp Cinnamon Powder

½ tsp Black Pepper—Coarsely Ground

1 tbsp Red Vinegar/Apple Cider Vinegar

Advertisement

Nutritional Value:

465 Calories 33g Fat 30g Carbs 23g Protein 10g Fibre

Nutrition information is based & calculated using ingredient database and is considered to be an estimate.

Method

In a large bowl place the delicately spiced chopped Pork Chorizo & add in the turmeric, paprika, cinnamon, black pepper, vinegar & 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste—mix all the ingredients well together, so the sausages are coated nicely with the spices—set aside for about 30 mins or even overnight

Advertisement

Heat a large skillet or fry pan or wok, add oil & fry the potato cubes till golden brown—take out and set aside

In the same hot oil, add the onions & fry till translucent - add the tomatoes & green chillies along with the remaining ginger-garlic paste & some coriander/cilantro & fry nicely till the mix is smooth & pulpy

Add salt to taste & some stock or hot water, stirring well & bring the curry mix to a boil—

Advertisement

Now add in the chopped Chorizo sausage & potato cubes & cover & cook on low heat for abt 15-20 mins—if you want it saucier, add extra stock or water

Turn off the heat & serve piping hot with ‘ghee’ (clarified butter) rice, or Indian ’pau’’ which are best ‘fresh-from-the-baker’ bread rolls

Tips:

Goan Curry or even its similar yet chunkier variety Vindaloo, are traditionally enjoyed by scooping it up with the local bread roll called ‘pau’ which is Portuguese for ‘bread’

Advertisement

Goan Chorizo Sausage Curry is a common street food found almost everywhere on the streets of sunny Goa & often accompanied by steamed white rice drizzled with desi ghee or clarified butter

You’ll never get enough of our yummy Pork Chor- izo in this Hot & Tangy Goan Curry…myriad fla- vours caress the palate…it’s just a Goan thing!!

Indian-style street food inspired ‘Naan-Pizza’ with Pork Pepperoni Salami in butter masala

Indians are known for their deft of hand when it comes to tweaking ‘desi’ with ‘videshi’, & who better than street food vendors. This ubiquitous Indian-Style Street Food Inspired by the Italian Pizza using Pork Pepperoni Salami in a Butter Masala, takes the ’East-Meets-West’ flavours to another level! Italians and Indians eat Pizza like a religion…both love Pepperoni…both love food adventures!!

Ingredients

250-350g Meisterwurst Pork Pepperoni Salami— Slice Rounds cut into half

100g Mixed Red & Green Bell Peppers—slivers

1 large red Onion—finely sliced

5-6 small / mini Garlic-Coriander Naans (Indian Flatbreads)—readily available

8 tbsp Bottled / Packaged Readymade Butter Masala Sauce—Chicken or Paneer—available online & in supermarkets

150 g Mozzarella Cheese—grated

½ cup Coriander (Cilantro) - finely chopped

1 cup Indian Raita (Chilled Yoghurt)

Olive Oil

Salt to taste

For the Yoghurt Raita -

1 Cup Fresh Yoghurt /Curd or Dahi

½ Onion—finely chopped

½ Cup Cucumber—peeled & finely chopped

1-2 Green Chillies—deseeded & chopped tiny

2 tbsp Fresh Coriander/Cilantro—finely chopped

½ tbsp Cumin Powder—optional

Salt to Taste

TIPS:

You can substitute with Rogan Josh sauce

Nothing like sitting with friends…chilled beers in one hand & these scrumptious Indian-Style Pork Pepperoni Salami Naan-Pizzas in the other! It’s a ‘street treat’ you can eat anytime…anywhere!!

Method

Preheat the Oven to Grill on medium—line a baking tray with aluminum foil—place the Pork Pepperoni Salami Slice Rounds that are halved, on- ions & bell peppers—drizzle with Olive oil

Grill for about 12-13 mins or until all items are cooked

Take out the readymade naans (Indian Flatbreads) from their packaging—spoon & spread the bottled / packaged readymade Butter Masala

Sauce onto each naan generously—place on a separate baking tray

Portion the cooked mix of Pepperoni Salami, on- ions & peppers onto the naans—spread the Mozzarella shreds over each naan

Put the topped up naans back into the oven and grill for another 6-8 mins or until the cheese is melted & the naans are golden & crisp around the edges

Remove from the grill & cool so that it becomes easy to handle

Drizzle with the chilled & refreshing Raita— garnish with the chopped coriander & serve immediately

Nutritional Value (Per Serving):

350 Calories 13g Fat 40g Carbs 21g Protein 2g Fibre

*Nutrition information is based and calculated using ingredient database and is considered to be an estimate

For the yoghurt raita:

Chill the Yoghurt/Curd—add salt and cumin powder—whisk to a smooth consistency

Add the chopped onions, green chillies, cucumber and coriander

Stir together gently

Nutritional Value:

108 Calories 4g Fat 13g Carbs 5g Protein 1g Fibre

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here