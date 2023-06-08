Iranian Man Claims To Have Survived On Cold Drinks For 17 Years; Is It Possible?

The extraordinary claim made by Gholamreza Ardeshiri of Iran about exclusively consuming cold drinks for the past 17 years has shocked the world. As per a report by Times Now, Gholamreza stopped eating food in June 2006, without any apparent reason. He described a strange sensation of a hair-like object in his mouth that seemed to extend into his stomach, causing him discomfort and a suffocating feeling.

While carbonated drinks, commonly known as sodas, are popular worldwide, it is crucial to acknowledge the negative aspects associated with their excessive consumption. These beverages might offer a refreshing taste and fizzy sensation, but continuous consumption of them can lead to various health issues. One of the primary concerns is their contribution to obesity and the spike in sugar levels, making it advisable to consume them in minimal quantities.

Shedding light on Gholamreza Ardeshiri’s case, Dr Adrita Banerjee, who is a consultant physician at Godrej Memorial Hospital, told The Indian Express, “Carbonated drinks have a high content of phosphorus, which can interfere with loss of calcium from kidneys, causing osteoporosis and low bone mineral density. It also has a high carbon dioxide content which increases the risk of tooth decay. Further, high sugar content can cause irritable bowel syndrome. High sodium content in the drinks can further increase blood pressure and have long-term effects on the heart."

Advertisement

Let’s take a closer look at the health risks associated with drinking carbonated drinks-

Increased risk of obesity:

Carbonated drinks are often high in sugar and calories. Regular consumption of these beverages can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity Dental problems:

Carbonated drinks are highly acidic and can erode tooth enamel, leading to tooth decay and cavities. The combination of acid and sugar in these beverages increases the risk of dental problems. Bone health issues:

Some carbonated drinks contain phosphoric acid, which can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb calcium. Over time, this can weaken bones and contribute to conditions such as osteoporosis. Dehydration:

Despite their thirst-quenching properties, carbonated drinks can actually contribute to dehydration. Digestive issues:

The carbonation in these drinks can cause bloating, gas, and discomfort in some individuals. Additionally, the high sugar content can disrupt the balance of healthy gut bacteria, potentially leading to digestive problems.

While it is true that some individuals may consume carbonated drinks without apparent immediate health consequences, it is crucial to understand that long-term consumption can have cumulative effects on overall health. The case of Gholamreza Ardeshiri is an exceptional one.