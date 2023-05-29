Iranian Model Sports an Outfit With Noose Around Her Neck at Cannes 2023; Makes Strong Statement

This year, Cannes served as a stage for political protest and outspoken views. On the festival’s famous stairs, a woman protested while dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Then came Mahlagha Jaberi, an Iranian model who called for an end to executions in Iran.

Mahlagha Jaberi wore an outfit that might draw attention to the concerning situation in Iran as she walked the red carpet of the international film festival to show support for the Iranian people against the horrifying wave of killings. On the red carpet, Jaberi was dressed in a black bodycon dress. But it was the collar of the garment that caught everyone’s attention; it was a beige rope connected to her outfit in the form of a noose. Jila Sabre designed her outfit.

Mahlagha Jaberi uploaded a video montage of herself wearing the outfit along with the statement, “Stop execution." On social media, this generated a lot of buzz.

She posted the video to social media with the caption, “Dedicated to the people of Iran. #76thCannesFilmFestival. My dress is designed by @jilaatelier. Incredible videographer by @joystrotz . Thank you for bringing our vision to life. And special thanks to my manager Myhanh @mahlaghamanagement for making this all possible. #StopExecutionsInIran."

This year has seen a spike in executions, which is a threat to human rights. Mahlagha Jaberi took this action to highlight the harsh circumstances in Iran.

Everyone’s attention was drawn to a protestor at the Cannes Film Festival in the midst of all the red carpet outfits that have been making news. On the stairs leading to the theatre, the woman was seen dousing herself in fake blood after being seen wearing a dress with the colours of the Ukrainian national flag.

On social media, a number of images and videos of the incident have gone viral. The Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka’s poem, “Hope," was read aloud by French actress Catherine Deneuve during the festival’s opening ceremony as a memorial to the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war.