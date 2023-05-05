Is Grey the Colour of the Season? Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday Think So

Ditching the conventional black and white casuals, celebrities are now adding a tinge of grey to their outfits. Recently, many stars were spotted on shoot locations or on outings in comfy grey ensembles, making the colour the latest fashion trend. If you are looking for some inspiration to step out in style, then scroll down to see why grey should be your go-to hue season. Be it sweatshirts, tank tops, to sportswear, take a look at how celebrities are adopting the versatile hue.

Ananya Panday

The Liger actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai wearing a grey tank top. Her top featured a scoop neckline, ribbed trim, and Saint Barth printed in a green and white in the middle. Ananya paired her sleeveless top with blue high-waist denim. You can easily add this ensemble to your everyday wear collection or simply pull off the look on a casual weekend outing with friends.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi has given us some of the best glamorous wear, from voluminous gowns to intricately designed dresses. But she has never shied away from nailing the comfortable, casual look either. The Dhadak star seems to be obsessed with sweatshirts in both light and dark shades of grey. She was recently spotted in a crew neck, oversized full-sleeved shirt paired with black shorts and white slip-ons. Earlier, she was seen in a similar shirt but in a darker hue, which she paired with faded shorts.

Aisha Sharma

The actress is often seen in some of the most stylish gym wear. Recently, she opted for an all-grey set. It included a cropped athleisure top and loose-fitting track pants. The set can easily pass for a light training day or loungewear. Aisha added a clean pair of white sneakers to complement the outfit.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss 15 star was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai in a breezy summer look. She was seen wearing a fitted grey top with puffed sleeves and a square neckline. She chose to go with classic blue denim to highlight the casual vibe. Tejasswi kept her makeup natural for the event. She left her hair open.

