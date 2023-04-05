Is It Healthy to Eat Raw Onion? Here's All You Need To Know

Onion is rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, which can be beneficial for your health in many ways, according to WebMD. If you include it in your diet daily and eat it as a salad, it can reduce the risk of fatal diseases like cancer. It contains chemicals that have the capacity to keep you away from many diseases.

The organic sulfur component, due to which it tastes and smells strong, controls cholesterol levels in the body, breaks down blood clots and prevents heart disease and stroke. That’s why if you eat a raw onion, it can be more beneficial.

Elements like quercetin and organic sulfur present in raw onions work to promote insulin production also. Thus even diabetic patients can easily include onions in their diet. Vitamin C, Vitamin 6, potassium, manganese and copper are found in abundance in onions. These are essential elements for the body. Apart from this, onions also prevent bone-related problems and neuro problems like Alzheimer's.Onions contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. Antioxidants help protect the body from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals. This helps reduce inflammation or swelling and heals the damage. Allergies and infection are also prevented when we eat raw onions.

5 Things To Avoid On Tuesday, The Day Of Lord Hanuman Moreover, raw onions have antimicrobial properties that can help fight against infections. It also acts as a natural diuretic, promoting the elimination of excess fluids and toxins from the body. But there are also some cons of raw onion. If you consume onion in excess and when the body breaks down sulfur, it reacts with the sweat of the body and due to this, there can be a problem with body odour. In conclusion, raw onion is a highly nutritious and beneficial vegetable that should be included in a healthy and balanced diet. Its powerful antioxidant and antimicrobial properties make it a great addition to any meal, helping to promote overall health and wellness.

