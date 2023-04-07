Is it OK to Have Sex Before Marriage? Pros and Cons

SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE: The decision to have sex before marriage is a personal one that should be made based on your values, beliefs, and individual circumstances. It’s important to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks and make a decision that aligns with your own moral compass and long-term goals. It’s also important to prioritize your own physical and emotional health by taking necessary precautions, such as practicing safe sex and communicating openly with your partner.
PROS OF SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE
- It allows you to get to know your partner on a deeper level and develop a more intimate relationship.
- It can help you determine whether or not you are sexually compatible with your partner.
- It can provide a healthy outlet for sexual desires and reduce the risk of sexual frustration and infidelity.
- It can help you make more informed decisions about your future together, including whether or not you want to get married.
CONS OF SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE
- It can increase the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unwanted pregnancy.
- It may lead to feelings of guilt, shame, or regret, particularly if the relationship does not last.
- It may undermine the sanctity and commitment of marriage as an institution.
- It can create emotional and psychological bonds that may be difficult to break if the relationship ends.
first published: April 07, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 14:25 IST