Is It Okay To Take Multivitamins For A Long Time? All You Need To Know

Our body requires various nutrients such as proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, fats and vitamins. When one eats a healthy diet, these nutrients are automatically obtained by the body, but if not so, we have to resort to multivitamin tablets.

Multivitamins are usually a combination of B complex, calcium and vitamin D. There is a multibillion-dollar multivitamin supplement business. However, several researchers have claimed that taking unnecessary multivitamins can harm us. Hence, it is crucial to know when multivitamins are needed and for how long one should take them.

A variety of reasons can lead to multivitamin deficiencies. The lack of vitamins makes us more prone to infections such as colds, coughs, muscle cramps and even heart problems. According to Harvard Medical School, people who do not consume a healthy diet may suffer from vitamin deficiency. The risk of such deficiency is more in elderly people, people whose metabolism is weak and pregnant women. In addition to this, people who have stomach-related diseases or high blood pressure tend to lack magnesium, potassium and calcium.

If you take a healthy diet and yet feel fatigued or weak, then you should meet a doctor, and after the test, you will know better about whether you need multivitamins or not.

While taking multivitamins can be helpful, it can also be extremely harmful. The vitamins soluble in water do not cause much harm, however, the vitamins which are not soluble in water can do more damage than good. While Vitamin B and Vitamin C are water-soluble, Vitamins A, K, D and E are fat-soluble. Consuming unnecessary multivitamins can lead to some serious health problems like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, intestinal problems, loss of appetite, hair loss, dry skin, tingling in the mouth, changes in periods, weight loss and dizziness.

It is not advisable to take vitamins without consulting the doctor. So, in case you decide to take multivitamin tablets, you must always consult a doctor first.