Is Skincare Important In Your Early Twenties? Here Is What You Need To Know

There are two kinds of popular beliefs that co-exist simultaneously in our minds when it comes to skincare, the first being the fact that one should not start skincare practices before the 30s and the other one being that it is pivotal that one starts to have a rather nominal skincare process right from when they are in their 20s. Both these schools of thought are convoluted and have confused most people too, but if you really think about it you will realise that starting to take care of your skin right from your 20s can be rather life-altering.

When we say that it is good to be practising skincare from before the time you turn 30, it does not necessarily mean that you must go to great extents to be able to have clear glass skin or buy the most expensive products to hydrate and moisturise your skin. Start with the very basics and only start investing in high-end products when you realise that you are ready for it.

Dr. Umed Shekhawat, a leading cosmetic doctor explains, “I am a big believer in young people starting to look after their skin from an early age. The reason is that collagen production stops in the early twenties in both males and females and although skin is still intact from environmental factors and other genetic factors it is important to introduce a simple morning and night skincare routine."

He further added, “If clients start looking after their skins in their twenties they will have to invest less when they get older. That has been my experience so far."

Hydrating yourself constantly and consuming fresh pressed juices are extremely important for your skin. Recent research work has shown that a good sunscreen can be a game changer when it comes to skincare. You must know that it is just not enough to apply sunscreen when you are stepping out, you need to actually start doing so even when you are at home. Whether it is summer or winter, moisturising your skin is the key!

