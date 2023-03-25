Is There A Lack Of Emotional Intimacy? Bridge The Gap With These 6 Tips

It is deemed quite impossible to maintain a healthy relationship without an emotional connection. But emotional unavailability is tricky to recognize and people who tend to dodge away from investing in emotions find relationships extremely challenging. They might prefer to date casually while maintaining distance, but the problem arises when both sides develop feeling for each other but struggle to reciprocate them. A couple might have plenty in common and great physical chemistry, however, things might feel off when there’s emotional unavailability.

Maybe the partner tends to shy away from discussing their inner emotions or refrain from openly expressing their interests and hobbies. This lack of investment opens a cycle of doubt and resentment even if your partner genuinely likes you. The good part is that you’re sure you both want to stay together but the problem boils down to emotional unavailability. Here, we have curated a few things that may help you bridge the gap of emotional involvement in your relationship.

Advertisement



Emotional validation

Getting emotional validation from partners shows your way of accepting and understanding the feelings of your significant other. It revolves around displaying empathy and genuine care that might affirm their sense of self. Emotional validation helps others feel secure and emphasizes the fact that their emotions matter and holds a positive impact on your life.

Be authentic

Emotional availability demands authenticity because if you cannot show your true self, the partner may not see you for who you are. It also validates that you accept yourself without the need to change other people to match your expectations. Genuineness reveals the true personality of the partner which is a prerequisite to growing closer while sharing emotions, fears, dreams, and hopes for lasting love.

Show interest

Showing interest is different from sharing an interest. Thinking alike and having similar tastes can boost your bond, but it taking a genuine interest in the partner’s life that fuels the vehicle. It is demonstrated by small acts of appreciation like asking your significant other about their day, how they’re feeling, and being engaged in conversations about their preferences.

Physical affection

Showing physical affection does not only involve intimacy. A kiss on the head before leaving for work, reassuring hugs, and holding hands, are indirect ways of making your partner aware of your presence without having to talk to each other.

Avoid keeping secrets

Withholding facts or information leads to manipulation while affecting the trust of the bond. Partners who keep secrets tend to impede communication leading to emotional distance. This gives rise to stilted or inorganic conversation because one of them is struggling to express themselves openly along with the constant fear of getting caught.

Listen to your partner

Listening to what your partner has to say compassionately may help you understand their pain and grief. Once you’re aware of their suffering, it can help you chalk out ways to reduce their sorrow. Genuinely listening to your partner in a nonjudgemental way can help you heal through a problem quickly.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here