Is Thyroid Eye Disease Contagious? Know Its Symptoms, Causes And Prevention

The risk factors for contracting the disease can be genetic and environmental.

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 11:43 IST

Simple lifestyle changes can bring about major differences and lessen your risk of developing an autoimmune disorder. (Image: Shutterstock)

Thyroid eye disease causes inflammation due to the activation of orbital fibroblasts by auto-antibodies, which are directed against the thyroid receptors. This rare autoimmune condition is usually associated with the enlargement of eye muscles and the fatty and connective tissue surrounding the orbital nerves. Though it largely affects the thyroid, in some cases, the disorder can also be extrathyroidal, meaning the infection can manifest itself outside the thyroid gland. Smoking is often linked to heightening the severity of the disorder that makes the tissues and muscles of the eyes puff up.

Here we have curated everything that you need to know about Thyroid eye disease-

Is Thyroid Eye Disease contagious?

The condition isn’t contagious which means you cannot develop the disease just by looking at a person. It cannot be transmitted to anyone.

What are the symptoms of Thyroid Eye disease?

The condition can usually affect both eyes but in some cases, the symptoms can appear only in one eye. It includes:

  1. Red, dry, water, or bulging eyes
  2. Double vision which is also known as diplopia
  3. Acute pain with eye muscles or movements
  4. Difficulty in shutting eye eyelids.
  5. Irritated eyes owing to gritty feelings.
  6. Surgery recommended for Thyroid Eye disease

Medical practitioners can recommend different surgeries that are suitable for individual symptoms-

  1. Eye surgery: This is recommended to heal the corneal damage as tight eyelids can make it impossible for you shut your eyes or allow you to bring the bottom lid to cover the eyes.
  2. Eye muscle surgery: Doctors suggest this surgery for those who find it difficult to move their eye muscles. It also helps in correcting double vision.

Prevention

  1. Simple lifestyle changes can bring about major differences and lessen your risk of developing an autoimmune disorder.
  2. It is advised to quit smoking not only because it puts a person at more risk of developing Thyroid Eye Disease but also decreases the effectiveness of the treatment.
  3. Another thing to main good eye health is the usage of cool compresses.
  4. It is also recommended to wear sunglasses while moving in the scorching heat.
  5. Monitoring the thyroid hormones of your body and getting them regularly tested.

last updated: April 04, 2023, 11:43 IST
