Is Yoga All About Asanas And Breathwork? Here Is What Experts Say

The recent consensus on the internet in today’s day and age is that if you have a general know-how of the asanas and have a grip on the breathwork, you basically understand all about yoga. However, to know anything well, to understand the nitty-gritty of any particular concept one has to know the very nuances of it.

Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass Living, a Wholistic Wellbeing app, says, “Yoga is far more than just asanas and breathwork. For me, it has been a profoundly transformative mind-body journey that has led to greater self-awareness and expanded my consciousness. Many people may not be aware, but Patanjali’s seminal Yog Sutras mention eight pillars or limbs of yoga. These include yama (moral disciplines), niyama (positive habits and attitudes), and dhyana (meditation) in addition to asanas (poses) and pranayama (breathing exercises)."

She further adds, “In simpler terms, living a yogic life is as much about cultivating self-compassion, honing self-discipline, practising meditation and being responsible for our choices and actions as it is about mastering the physical poses."

Prakriti spoke about how yoga reveals the deep connection between the body and mind. She stressed about the factor that practising yoga can heighten our spiritual well-being, helping us attain peace and a greater sense of purpose.