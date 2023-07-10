Is Your Cat Dehydrated? 5 Subtle Signs They Need More Water

Cats possess intriguing qualities that distinguish them from other animals. One notable aspect is their relatively low water intake when compared to dogs or even humans. Many cat owners may observe that their feline companions don’t drink water as frequently as anticipated. While cats indeed require less water than some other animals, it remains crucial to be mindful of their hydration needs. Detecting signs of dehydration in cats can prove challenging, as they have a tendency to conceal their discomfort. Here are some common symptoms that may indicate your cat is experiencing dehydration, helping you better understand your feline friend’s well-being.