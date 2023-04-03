Is Your Child Lonely? Here's How You Can Find Out

Loneliness is a complex human emotion. Since it has no single or common cause, it makes it extremely difficult to manage the symptoms in children who might not even be able to point out what’s the root cause of their disturbing nature. Loneliness often gets confused with solitude, but it is important to note, that loneliness causes children to feel empty, hollow, alone, and even unwanted. In kids, the problem may make them crave human attention, but their state of mind only makes it hard to build connections with others. This can further lead to social isolation, the development of poor social skills or an introverted personality, and even depression.

What can cause loneliness in children?

There are many reasons why children might feel lonely and hence it is pertinent to monitor their behaviour and always communicate with them.



Sometimes, it could just be a major change in life like moving away or changing schools, cities, or countries. Kids can become sensitive to change, it can either leave them excited or make them feel alone.

Losing a close family member, friend or pet can also trigger feelings of remaining isolated.

Meanwhile, events like the separation of their parents can make them feel unwanted or left out.

Being a victim of emotional abuse or bullying results in the development of fear and social rejection.

Children who are raised in a chaotic household where parents aren’t close or argue constantly leads them at a higher risk of feeling lonely.

What are the consequences and symptoms of loneliness?

A report by Mental Health suggests children who are neglected and withdrawn may lack social skills and face difficulty interacting with their peers. They lose self-confidence, and feel shy, anxious, and even inhibited. Kids who fell prey to abuse and bullying assume school is not safe and a threatening place. They skip school to avoid confrontation and address any lingering feelings.

How to find out if your child is lonely?

The symptoms of loneliness include:

Feeling shy or withdrawn

They do not want to leave their parents often being clingy

They develop negative or faulty behaviour including excessive crying

Lack of interest in any activity

Have low self-esteem

Loneliness and mental health

Loneliness can also occur due to psychological disorders like depression, which makes people withdrawn socially. People who do not feel confident also believe they are unworthy of attending and confine themselves to isolation. Also, personality factors like being introverted play a crucial role in distorted social connections.

