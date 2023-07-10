Isha Ambani Wows Netizens in A Rs 95,007 Zimmermann Silk Dress

Isha Ambani stepped out for dinner with husband Anand Piramal in a Zimmermann Tempest Frolic Ruffled Floral Print Silk Dress worth ₹95,007. She embraced a natural and understated look with no makeup, allowing her hair to flow freely. Meanwhile, Anand Piramal went for a casual vibe, sporting a black t-shirt. As they left the restaurant after their dinner, the paparazzi captured the couple in a candid moment.

Isha Ambani is a fashionista and her fashion choices over the years have demonstrated that. For a dinner date, she kept it casual in a dress and happily posed for the paps stationed outside the restaurant.

Check out the video here:

During the NMACC event a few months ago, Ambani exuded sheer elegance in a breathtaking red gown. The sleeveless dress featured a plunging neckline, accentuated by a tulle overlay, and showcased a flowing silhouette with a cinched waist. To elevate her look, she adorned herself with a beautifully embroidered cape, along with a diamond necklace and matching earrings. Completing her ensemble were high heels, flowing locks, a nude lip shade, defined eyebrows, mesmerizing kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks, and a radiant dewy base, adding the perfect finishing touches to her impeccable styling.