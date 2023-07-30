Ishaan Khatter Ditches The Shirt; Slays in RGRK’s 3D Embroidered Velvet Tuxedo At ICW 2023

India Couture Week: Ishaan Khatter is a vibe on the runway. Making a statement in fashion designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s couture collection Equinox, Ishaan stole the show with his charming personality.

Ishaan is one talented star who carries off every look he adorns with elan. His love for experimentation shows when he steps out in his stylish avatars. And it was no surprise to see this rising star exude the same energy on the runway, like he does in his movies.

Looking fabulous in a 3D embroidered velvet tuxedo, Ishaan skipped the shirt and walked like a true superstar in the showstopper ensemble that not only complemented his personality but also set the mood board for the upcoming festive season in menswear.

Matching his dapper vibe with her grace and glamour was actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who looked stunning in a shimmery thigh-high slit skirt paired with a sexy bralette and dazzling cape.

The showcase was a perfect amalgamation of bold, edgy and glamorous ensembles. Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna presented their collection Equinox that married faith and fable, with architecture and craft. The designer duo created the line to ensure the ensembles are not just limited to being couture pieces but also a perfect style for every occasion.

The models sashayed the runway in a plethora of designs celebrating Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s innovative styles. From metallics, silvers and golds ruling the runway, the show also saw the introduction of electric blues and coppers. Apart from the signature RGRK looks, the runway showcased corset-inspired tops, micro blouses and gowns with thigh-high risqué slits.