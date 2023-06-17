Itching During Pregnancy Can Be Due To ICP: Know Ways To Manage

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey. It is important for women to cherish this phase while also taking care of their health and being attentive to any symptoms they may experience. If you encounter itching in any part of your body during pregnancy, it should not be ignored. This could be a sign of a serious condition called Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy (ICP). ICP is a liver condition that disrupts or obstructs the normal flow of bile from the gallbladder. It is characterised by itching and the yellowing of the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. It is more likely to be observed during the second and third trimesters.