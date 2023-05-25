IVF: Myths and Misconceptions Busted

In recent times, many individuals turn to In-vitro fertilization (IVF) as a means to fulfill their dream of having a child. However, alongside its popularity, numerous misconceptions about IVF have arisen, suggesting that it leads to severe health problems and harmful effects on the body. Therefore, it is crucial to dispel these myths surrounding this artificial reproductive technology. Dr. Deepthi Bawa, Consultant Gynaecologist, Reproductive Medicine & IVF, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore busts some myths and misconceptions about IVF.

Myth: Single IVF failures prevents your chances of success permanently

Fact: If a couple has failed to conceive after an IVF cycle for any reason, this does not mean the woman can never get pregnant. There have been many cases where patients have conceived after multiple IVF cycles, with recommended procedures like laser-assisted hatching, endometrial receptivity test, pre-implantation genetic testing or injecting platelet-rich plasma into the uterine cavity or even supplementing the diet with antioxidants depending on the need of the case.

Myth: IVF results in abnormal babies

Fact: This is a common misconception about IVF births. The chance of having an anomalous baby is as same as it would be if they conceived naturally. Before implantation of embryo, certain known genetic problems can be checked using preimplantation genetic screening (PGS). The number of couples with normal babies is high, while reports of abnormal babies haven’t been heard of in recent times.

Myth: IVF leads to multiple pregnancies

Fact: While cases of multiple pregnancies were reported in the early days due to the practice of transferring more than one embryo at a time in an IVF cycle in the hope of achieving a better chance of success, things have changed now as IVF procedures are much more nuanced and targeted.

Myth: IVF pregnancy means mandatory delivery by C Section

Fact: An IVF delivery is not different from a normal delivery. Whether a woman has to go in for C-Section depends greatly on the individual parameters and health conditions. But it is necessary to point out that in older women, sometimes C-section is preferred to ensure safe delivery of the child.

Myth: IVF causes hormonal problems in later life

Fact: Hormones used during IVF cycles are short lived and are well monitored during its administration. It does not have long term effects if it is used by expert doctors in that field.

Myth: IVF is only for infertile couples

Fact: Although IVF is often used to help a woman who otherwise can’t conceive a child, you don’t have to be infertile to benefit from IVF. You may choose IVF, if either you or your partner has a genetic disorder that could affect your baby’s health and longevity or have recurrent pregnancy losses or even want to store your embryos for later use in life. Using your own eggs and sperm, embryos are created in the lab and tested for genetic problems. Healthy embryos are transferred, while other healthy embryos are frozen for later pregnancies.

Myth: You can undergo IVF at any age

Fact: It should be considered that as a woman ages, her reproductive system does, too. It is possible that even with IVF, she may not be able to produce enough eggs to create a healthy embryo. Both quality and quantity of eggs reduce as women’s age increases. The woman’s uterus may also be weak to carry a child to term. As with natural conception, there’s no guarantee that IVF will work and doctors should explain the chances of success based on you and your partners’ age and health.

Myth: IVF is the only way to have a baby if you’re infertile

Fact: Unless you or your partner have genetic complications, you may not need IVF to have a healthy baby. IVF is recommended only after you and your partner have undergone complete fertility evaluations. Simpler procedures, such as surgery to fix structural problems or medications to balance hormones are also deployed to have a baby.

In conclusion, it can be said that if you are planning to have a baby and within 6 months to one year, this has not been possible in the natural course, seek a medical professional’s guidance and advise on what the different ways to have a baby and what the merits and effects are. Once you have a complete picture of the procedures, you can then opt for one depending on how comfortable you are with it.

(With inputs from Dr. Deepthi Bawa, Consultant Gynaecologist, Reproductive Medicine & IVF, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore)