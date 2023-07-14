J-Hope Sweeps the Fashion World as He Features for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter '23 Campaign

The face of Louis Vuitton’s most recent Fall/Winter 2023 campaign is BTS member J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok. J-Hope, the brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, appears in photos and a video for the brand’s most recent collection of men’s clothes. The K-pop sensation can be seen wearing exquisite items from the new collection in the Instagram images. The K-pop supergroup’s followers, known as BTS ARMY, praised the photoshoot and thought it was fantastic.

J-Hope’s video was featured on the Louis Vuitton official Instagram page with the caption, “J-hope for Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Collection." The House Ambassador lends himself to a captivating marketing film that captures the diverse digital communications of the present era. He can be seen walking down the runway in the video with a monogrammed travel bag and a dazzling, embroidered grey suit. The singer-rapper is depicted in images wearing monochrome outfits with elaborate embroidery and LV logo patterns.

The first shot of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 fashion ad features J-Hope, also known as Hobi, posing for an antiquated camera. He wore an all-denim ensemble that was embellished with silver sequins forming the LV emblem of the company. Then, while wearing a black bomber jacket with rhinestone accents and grey denim jeans, he makes his way down the ramp in a mirrored hallway. In the clip, he was also seen wearing an LV monogram.

In the first image, J-Hope is wearing a maroon outfit with a half-sleeve shirt embellished with floral embroidery in various colours. He accessorised it with a matching bucket hat, high-waisted baggy slacks, leather Opera gloves, a tan shoulder bag and chunky trainers.