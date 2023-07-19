Jackie Shroff's Baingan Ka Bharta Recipe Is Doing The Rounds, You Should Try It Too

Jackie Shroff for years has been captivating audiences not only with his on-screen performances but his recent culinary ventures have caught everyone’s eyes too. Known for his charismatic personality and love for food, Jackie has recently been sharing his cooking skills through viral recipe videos on social media.

One such video that has gained significant attention features Jackie sharing his take on the classic Indian dish, ‘Baingan ka Bharta.’ With its rustic charm and traditional flavours, the video has garnered widespread appreciation and lots of likes on social media as netizens recreate his recipes.

Jackie Shroff’s ‘Baingan ka Bharta’ recipe is a testament to his passion for cooking and his desire to share his love for food with the world. In the video, Jackie demonstrates the art of open flame roasting the eggplant to achieve that smoky flavour.

He then skillfully blends the roasted eggplant with his special mix of garlic, lemon, onions, and tomatoes, creating a delicious blend of flavours. The simplicity and authenticity of the recipe have resonated with viewers, making it a hit among foodies.