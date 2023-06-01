Jacqueline Fernandez Exudes All Shades of Hotness and Charm in THIS Stunning Co-ord Set; See Photos

Jacqueline Fernandez has a track record for having great taste in clothing. She can carry off any look, whether it’s a glitzy gown or an exquisite saree. For those who love fashion, her Instagram pictures are a treat and a great source of inspiration. The actress chose a dazzling off-white co-ord outfit for a lunch event after her stunning appearances at the IIFA 2023 Abu Dhabi red carpet, which we like.

With the caption, “thank you @farfetch for the wonderful lunch at the most beautiful @louvreabudhabi @iifa," Jacqueline treated her admirers to a mid-week treat.

Check out her post right here-

She purchased her gorgeous attire from the Alex Perry clothing line. It comprises of an off-white shirt with long sleeves, a V-neck, and twisted knot accents. She matched it with a bodycon pleated skirt.

Jacqueline had assistance from Namita Alexander, a fashion expert, in choosing her look. Jacqueline selected off-white shoulder purse, silver pump heels, and silver hoop earrings to complete the look. Shaan Muttathil, a hair and cosmetics artist, helped Jacqueline achieve her stunning and natural style. She had contoured cheekbones, bare eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and a bright red lipstick. Jacqueline effortlessly styled her hair with a sleek middle partition, accentuating her features. She elegantly pinned back a section of her hair, allowing a soft flick to frame her face delicately.

The post she put up quickly amassed a huge following on social media, receiving over 900k likes and countless comments from her devoted followers. They complimented her profusely and expressed their admiration for her great taste.