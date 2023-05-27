Trends :Horoscope TodayCannes 2023 LIVESurya NamaskarAditi Rao Hydari Janhvi Kapoor
Home » Lifestyle » Jacqueline Fernandez Joins the Hooded Trend in an Ivory and Gold Ensemble

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins the Hooded Trend in an Ivory and Gold Ensemble

Jacqueline Fernandez glided through the green carpet in a mesmerizing flowy attire at IIFA, currently happening at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 22:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in a ivory gold gown at IIFA
Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in a ivory gold gown at IIFA

Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Green Carpet of IIFA Awards 2023 in a beautiful white and ivory ensemble. The strapless hooded gown had gold embellishments. She tied her hair in a bun with a side parting and chose minimal makeup with rosy pink lips, well-defined eyebrows and bronzed cheeks.

She looked breathtakingly beautiful as she glided through the carpet. The mesmerizing flowy attire has our hearts.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards are a set of awards presented annually by the International Indian Film Academy to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood, the Hindi language film industry.

Follow us on

first published: May 27, 2023, 22:15 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 22:35 IST
Read More