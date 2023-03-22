Jacqueline Fernandez's Workout Regime Includes Full-Body Stretches; Know Benefits

Stretching is an integral part of a workout routine. It doesn’t only help in improving a person’s range of motion but also decreases the risk of injury. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is quite aware of the benefits of stretching which she often involves in her workout routine. With the help of a yoga wheel, the actress recently performed a wall-supported handstand along with a two-legged inverted staff pose.

Here’s why you should give it a try-

Wall-supported handstand

To get in position, face away from the wall as you get on all fours making sure that your feet could be pressed against a sturdy wall. Keeping your hands directly under your shoulder, begin to slowly keep your feet up the wall, while simultaneously also walking with your hands towards the wall. Continue till you balance all the weight on your hands and hold the position.

What are the benefits?

Handstand is considered a great way to engage not only your core muscles but also the triceps, hamstrings, deltoids, and trapezius. It helps in stretching the body while also improving blood circulation. Handstands also improve the body’s strength and balance.

Two-Legged Inverted Staff Pose

The Two-legged Inverted Staff pose is also known as Dwi Pada Viparita Dandasana. It is an upside-version of a forearm plant that involves back bending. It also appears to look like a wheel pose when all the balance comes is worked by forearms.

What are the benefits?

The asana stretches a person’s hips, shoulders, and chest and helps in strengthening and toning the upper and lower body. Along with boosting energy, it also helps in relieving stress and anxiety while also improving lung capacity.

Why is stretching essential?

One of the most important benefits of stretching is that it improves the body’s flexibility. And better flexibility boosts the body’s ability to perform physical activities and decreases the risk of injuries. It helps the joints to relax while also engaging muscles to work effectively. It is important to note that stretching is not just a way of a warmup and overexerting the body’s limit can turn harmful.

