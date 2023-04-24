Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Natural Glam Looks Are Winning Hearts, Check It Out

There is no denying the fact that Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are absolute sister goals, their social media and interviews are a testimony to the fact that they are thicker than blood and BFFs of one another. The two have a very unique sense of fashion but as time is rolling by it almost seems like they have agreed upon their favourite makeup look though- yes, you heard that right, the two sisters seem to love the soft glam look, the ones that are edgy yet seem extremely natural.

In the recent past, we have seen a lot of celebrities opting for the fresh-faced makeup look to go with their vibe and ensemble but here is looking back at all the times, the young Kapoor sisters aced it-

This picture of the two sisters literally broke the internet as love and adoration poured in from fans and followers in the form of likes and comments. Janhvi and Khushi were visiting the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh when the duo opted for this particular look and might we add, this is literally the perfect look to go for on a hot summer’s day. This fresh-faced, glass-skin-like look is going to stay in the hearts of all makeup lovers for a very long time to come. While Khushi filled in her eyebrows, Janhvi went for a mascara-laden eye look but the nude pink eyeshadow was the perfect touch and went really well with their ensembles. The subtle lip gloss was definitely the perfect addition.

Your skin has to be really hydrated and moisturised to shine that way and it is no secret that both the sisters maintain a proper diet and workout routine which rewards their skin too but in the form of radiance. While Khushi went completely make-up free for this and only kept her face moisturised to achieve the glow, Janhvi yet again went for a nude lip gloss and a tinge of mascara on her eyelashes.

This has got to be one of the best examples of how to keep it subtle yet take it up a notch. Khushi’s shiny lipgloss and rouged cheeks are an absolute game changer and in the meantime, Janhvi’s kohl-rimmed eyes were literally everything!

