Trends :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Lifestyle » Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone Turn Into Bollywood Mermaids

Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone Turn Into Bollywood Mermaids

Janhvi Kapoor, ALia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have genuinely transformed into Jalparis in photoshoots on social media

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 16:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Janhvi Kapoor has been spotted wearing mermaid-inspired outfits that looked dreamy and absolutely stunning.
Janhvi Kapoor has been spotted wearing mermaid-inspired outfits that looked dreamy and absolutely stunning.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

As we eagerly anticipate the release of ‘The Little Mermaid’ on the 26th, the word “Jalpari" has become a favorite among us. Social media has introduced us to numerous actresses who have wonderfully transformed into Jalparis through captivating photoshoots. The enchanting world of these aquatic beings has captured our imagination this May, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming film. Many actresses on social media who have genuinely transformed into Jalparis in photoshoots.

Here are the actresses who have given significant mermaid goals:

Advertisement

1. Alia Bhatt

The reigning queen of Bollywood had taken to social media to share an interesting underwater shoot and she looked no less than a beautiful mermaid.

2. Deepika Padukone

The Global Star has time and again proven to be a mermaid. From underwater shoots to red-carpet appearances, Deepika always makes flamboyant style statements.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Who better than Janhvi Kapoor to nail the red carpet looks? The actress has been spotted wearing mermaid-inspired outfits that looked dreamy and absolutely stunning.

4. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was a vision to behold. Inspired by The Little Mermaid, the actress look breathtakingly beautiful in a photoshoot.

5. Sara Ali KhanThe actress has always proven to be a water baby with her vacation pictures on social media and there is no doubt that she is enjoying herself being called as the ‘Mermaid.’

Do you wish to be a little mermaid too? Hop on to this trend

Follow us on

first published: May 16, 2023, 16:19 IST
last updated: May 16, 2023, 16:19 IST
Read More