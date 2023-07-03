Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Set The Internet On Fire in the Same Aqua Bikini Top

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 12:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Share Sisterly Fashion Moments in Identical Aqua Bikini Tops, but on Different Occasions

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, the hottest sister duo in Bollywood today love to wear each other’s clothes like all sister do. Janhvi wore the Cooper Bikini Top worth  ₹9,074.08 last year in December and recently, the younger Kapoor sister wore the same bikini top and set the internet ablaze.

Janhvi Kapoor teamed the Cooper Bikini Top with the Delilah Bikini Bottom in Aqua worth ₹9,074.08 for her vacation in Maldives last year.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a vibrant, bright blue drawstring textured bikini top that beautifully overshadowed the blue seascape behind her. Not stopping there, she effortlessly transformed her bikini tops into crop tops to pair with her bottoms. Embracing the island vibes, she rocked her bikini top with a denim skirt, exuding style and confidence. Janhvi Kapoor sets a high bar for beachside hotness, leaving us inspired to reach the same level of fashionable allure in our own lives.

On the other hand, KhushiKapoor chose to wear Urban Outfitters Out From Under Textured High Leg Pink Bikini Bottom with her Cooper Bikini Top in Aqua.

Khushi Kapoor, the emerging actress, has ignited a social media frenzy with her recent Instagram photo collection. The young starlet mesmerized her followers as she fearlessly showcased her remarkable curves in a breathtaking bikini, leaving them breathless with admiration.

About the Author

Swati Chaturvedi

first published: July 03, 2023, 12:11 IST
last updated: July 03, 2023, 12:11 IST
