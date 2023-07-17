Janhvi Kapoor Elevates Denim Fashion in Super HOT Outfit Worth Rs 55,911 for Bawaal Promotion

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Bawaal will hit the home screens later this month. Despite having a busy schedule during these soggy rainy weeks, Kapoor isn’t letting it compromise her sense of style. The best Janhvi Kapoor-related fashion moments have always been worth bookmarking. As she appeared for the promotion for her upcoming film Bawaal, the actress, who is renowned for making spectacular entrances with a bling element, kept it magical in denim colours. Despite having a busy social calendar before her film’s release, the actress made sure to keep up her style quotient with her choices.

The young and vivacious Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor never ceases to astound us with her excellent sense of style. The actress recently grabbed attention when she appeared in a gorgeous denim-on-denim costume to promote her eagerly awaited movie Bawaal. Her effortlessly stylish attire not only highlighted her current sense of fashion but also highlighted her charisma and self-assurance. Janhvi selected a denim miniskirt and crop top from the Self-portrait brand’s racks. Her custom-made denim crop top from Self-Portrait radiates sophisticated glitter. The collar, buttons, and pockets of this cropped shirt are embellished with diamanté trim. It is constructed of structured denim. She paired it with a blue denim skirt. Check out her latest post right here-

The high-waisted design accentuates her complete figure, and the split front hem makes it simple to walk while extending the legs. Three diamanté buttons that add sparkle and make her skirt look picture-perfect are added to it. Her garment is worth Rs. 55,911.