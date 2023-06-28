Janhvi Kapoor Epitomises Charm While Donning a Chic Coat as She Films for Ulajh in London

In London, a city renowned for its iconic structures, vibrant culture, and picturesque landscapes, Janhvi Kapoor has discovered the perfect place to call home. The 26-year-old actress is now filming Ulajh, her much anticipated film, in the lovely city of London. Janhvi Kapoor is making news, though, for more than just her talent as an actor. She is also a rising star in the fashion world and exudes elegance wherever she goes. Janhvi skillfully transitions between filming duties and fashion-related activities, demonstrating her innate ability to enchant viewers in both the real world and onscreen. The actor, who only recently made her acting debut, has already cemented herself as a fashion icon thanks to her impeccable costume selections.

Check out Janhvi;s most recent set of pictures from the streets of London here-

While Ulajh has been under production, Janhvi has been stealing viewers’ attention from the set. Janhvi Kapoor greeted London’s sights while sporting a chic white hooded coat and denim trousers. Janhvi’s outfit was completed and her image was fully boosted with the addition of a bold red lip, white trainers and a beautifully styled ponytail.

The wonderfully green grass, the sunset, and the far-off clouds make some of the pictures appear to belong on a postcard. Janhvi Kapoor posted the images to her Instagram account with the description, “I’ll walk where my own nature would be leading: It vexes me to choose another guide: Where the grey flocks in ferny glens are feeding; Where the wild wind blows on the mountain-side ????️ #UlajhDiaries"