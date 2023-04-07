Janhvi Kapoor Feels Like 'A Cute Little Tandoori' In This Thigh-High Slit Pink Dress

Bet on Janhvi Kapoor to serve us some of the trendy looks in the biz. The latest one is a dream outfit for a luxurious date night. In a recent Instagram post, the Dhadak actress is seen doing a glamorous photoshoot for a fashion brand. But those who have been following the 26-year-old closely know that she is all about adding some fun element to everything that she does. Janhvi was seen goofily dancing to the ‘Fevicol’ song post the shoot in this stunning pink dress. She even went ahead and called herself a ‘cute tandoori.’

Janhvi looked pretty in a pink body-hugging gown that came with a thigh-high slit, perfectly defining her curves. The one-shoulder outfit had a round cut-out making her look even more risqué. The make-up chosen for this look was an all-out glossy one. She accentuated her dove eyes with heavy kohl. The face was covered with dewy makeup and sharp contouring. The lip pink lip colour was an apt match to her dress. To amp this look up, the hair was styled poky straight that she did not hesitate to flip in the BTS video.

Janhvi Kapoor pulled off another glitzy look recently. She wore a shiny black and bronze strapless gown. The gown by Tarun Tahilani fitted her gracefully with its mermaid-like tail flowing. She matched this ace look with a long cape coat. She enhanced her appearance by wearing heavy bronze-silver jewellery. It looked which included bangles, a necklace and a maang-tika. Janhvi Kapoor who loves to be subtle with her makeup, this time chose dark kohl eyes and a medium brown lip shade for the day. This look for the recently held grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre was a clear winner.

Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor’s alluring fashion stints, how can we not mention her appearance in the stylish Manish Malhotra ensemble? The diva wore an ivory white pearl and chikankari lehenga in which she looked like a million bucks. She chose an un-cut studded choker necklace with a hint of green and matching ear studs as the accessories.

We are totally in awe of Janhvi’s latest style outings.

