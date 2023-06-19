Janhvi Kapoor Gets Exhausted While Working Out, Fans Find Trainer's Video Super Relatable

Over the years if there is one thing that we have realised is the fact that Janhvi Kapoor ardently loves to workout and what she loves even more is a good pilates session. She loves her fitness to a great extent and makes sure that she is always doing it perfectly right. One can only hope to be as committed as she is in terms of her fitness.

Recently, Janhvi’s trainer Namrata Purohit took to her social media accounts to share a fun video of the actress working out. She edited a whole expectation vs reality video side by side and trust us when we say it was such a fun video to watch. In case you have missed out on watching it, check it out-

Namrata captioned the post saying “Here to brighten up your Sunday… and remind you that sometimes things can get tough, but if you stay strong and push through amazing things can happen."

In the video, Janhvi is seen struggling hard with all the strenuous exercises that she has been asked to do and even though she has been doing them, the actress gets really exhausted after finishing them up and is clearly asking for some mercy from her trainer who is not ready to budge and wants her to complete all the sets.