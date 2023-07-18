Janhvi Kapoor Is A Striking Vision In A Dress Worth Rs 56,762; The Price Of Her Footwear Will Shock You

Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista and no matter where she is heading to whether it is the gym or a grand red carpet event, she makes sure to put out her best fashion foot forward. This true blue fashion queen is currently keeping busy owing to the promotional extravaganzas surrounding her film, ‘Bawaal’ but amidst all that too she has been dishing one great look after the other. Netizens are absolutely amazed by her promotional looks and very rightly so!

The actress went ahead to post pictures of what is being termed as the ‘look of the season’ and she has truly done justice to the look. In case, you have missed out on it, check it out here-

Janhvi opted for an incredible mini dress from the shelves of the uber-popular brand, Self-Portrait. This extraordinary ‘bouclé diamante embellished’ dress, as the website of the brand explains, was literally what dreams are possibly made of, while the dress looked string out of a modern-day fairytale, the neckline and the small cut-out feature added the perfect bit of oomph to the look. The diamante, meaning glass cut embellishment was subtle yet lovely and intrinsic. It looked absolutely stellar on Janhvi. Priced at $692, this magnificent dress is worth Rs.56,762 if converted to Indian currency.