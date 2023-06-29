Janhvi Kapoor Is a Stunning Sight in Manish Malhotra’s Antique Gold Ensemble at the Animal Ball in London

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Animal Ball in London wearing a plunge-neck Manish Malhotra gown. Actor Janhvi Kapoor attended the Animal Ball in London to celebrate the charity Elephant Family’s 20th anniversary of protecting wildlife. Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Anita Dongre, three fashion designers, were among the numerous Indian celebrities who attended the ball. Additionally present were King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. India was represented at the event by Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor. She stole the show during the event by donning a Manish Malhotra design.

Manish Malhotra, the fashion genius of Bollywood, posted images of Janhvi Kapoor from the Animal Ball on Instagram. Janhvi wore an antique-looking gold dress, a floor-length coat, and a Maharaja Lion Mask from the current collection created especially for the occasion. Manish Malhotra stated on his social media that the mask, which was crafted from topaz crystal and feathers that were ethically sourced, was a symbol of strength and a shining example of protective leadership.

Sharing Janhvi’s stunning photographs on Instagram, the designer wrote, “Stunning @janhvikapoor ♥️ Glorious in an Antique Gold ensemble with Our Maharaja Lion Mask for the @theanimalball in london .. @elephantfamily @manishmalhotraworld #london."

View Janhvi wearing the exquisite outfit below:

In addition to halter straps, a plunging neckline, a midriff-baring cut-out on the side, a lengthy train on the back, a backless detail, and a mermaid silhouette, Janhvi Kapoor’s sleeveless golden gown also has a backless detail. The sparkling crystal and sequin embellishments gave the outfit extra punch.Janhvi wore the dress with a long, bronze-gold jacket with exaggerated sleeves and a rear train that reached the floor. Last but not least, she dispensed with jewellery to go with the richly adorned clothing and chose the Maharaja mask and high heels to finish the ensemble.

Manish has taken up the task of preserving and honouring the priceless legacy of our planet with this masterpiece as a shared mission with the Elephant Family in the meantime.

Manish Malhotra posted a picture of the mask on Instagram and described the exquisite elements, “The Maharaja mask, our majestic Indian lion, is a symbol of strength and a paragon of protective leadership. Framed by ethically-sourced feathers and topaz crystals, the mask is a testament to preserving craftsmanship like how a lion safeguards its territory, with the same tenacity and devotion we hold towards the Indian art and artisans."