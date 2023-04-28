Janhvi Kapoor Is An Epitome of Hotness in This Purple Gown At Filmfare Awards Ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor’s red carpet fashion sense has garnered a large fan base and shows no signs of slowing down. Her recent appearance at the Filmfare Awards 2023 exemplifies why Janhvi Kapoor is currently at the peak of her popularity.
Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a stunning deep purple gown with voluminous flouncy details that only she could pull off. The strapless neckline and statement skirt attached to it made for a truly glamorous red carpet look. Janhvi Kapoor’s hair and makeup accentuated her best features and perfectly complemented her outfit. The choker necklace added just the right amount of sparkle to this beautiful creation by Gauri and Nainika. If you want to turn heads, take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, Hiiiiii. Janhvi Kapoor has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in ‘Mili’ In a freak accident, Janhvi Kapoor’s gown’s zip broke 12 minutes before her performance. She captioned her post, “when the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage"
It’s a fact that Janhvi Kapoor is a popular choice for the red carpet and we all have to accept it.
