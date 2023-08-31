Janhvi Kapoor Looks Straight Out Of A Painting Draped In A Handwoven Saree

Timeless and versatile is what defines Janhvi Kapoor style quotient. There is always something up Janhvi’s sleeve when it comes to her fashion engagements. She loves surprising her fans with her unique style related posts. Janhvi’s portrait of her sitting on the floor gazing into oblivion is dreamy and we believe it’s high time the actor is offered a period film.

Styled by celebrity stylists Priyanka Kapadia and Humaira Lakdawala, the six yards of sheer elegance draped on Janhvi was designed by sustainable fashion designer Anavila Misra. The classic festive handwoven linen saree in a beautiful gulaal shade is enhanced with silver zari borders.

Advertisement

Be it the movies or the runway, Janhvi has celebrated Indian designers and their creations each time she adorns them. From Manish Malhotra to Gaurav Gupta, Janhvi is the perfect face for Indian fashion and we look forward to more stylish and distinct looks from her.

The saree flatters Janhvi’s gorgeous frame and adds a surreal look to her overall style. The pleats, the elimination of the blouse, and the saree draping style transports you to the extraordinary paintings of Raja Ravi Varma.

Magical and soul stirring, the styling does 100% justice to Janhvi’s charming personality. The voluminous hair with soft waves adorned with pink florals styled by celebrity hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, the dewy makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Savleen Manchanda, and capturing Janhvi through their creative lens were Vaishnav Praveen and Apeksha Maker.