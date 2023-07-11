Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Diana Dress From Galvan London Worth Rs 2,13,000 in Dubai

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Diana Dress From Galvan London Worth Rs 2,13,000 in Dubai

Janhvi Kapoor along with actor Varun Dhawana and director Nitesh Tiwari were at the Dubai campus of Amity University for their upcoming film Bawaal's promotions

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 08:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a Galvan London Diana Dress in Black
Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a Galvan London Diana Dress in Black

Janhvi Kapoor has been doling out some praiseworthy looks for her film Bawaal’s promotions. Recently, the actor strutted the Dubai campus of Amity University in a Galvan London Diana Dress in Black priced at Rs 2,13,612 from Calexico Australia and Lidylle 120mm Black Patent Leather Mules worth Rs 44,966 from the house of Maison Ernest.

The Diana dress channels old school Hollywood glamour for the modern woman. The sculpted bustier style is fused with stretch for comfort, while a mid-calf length pares perfectly with boots, flats or heels.

She kept her makeup minimal with just kohl and lots of mascara and left her hair open. She can be seen entering the premises of the college with actor Varun Dhawan and director Nitesh Tiwari.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/07/snapinsta.app_video_359717111_974191303795293_6987054158383830184_n.mp4

RELATED NEWS

On Sunday, the official trailer for the film Bawaal was unveiled by its creators. The trailer launch took place in Dubai, and director Nitesh Tiwari was joined by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning at the event, wearing a neon green saree paired with a sparkly dark blue halter-necked blouse.

Which is your favourite look?

Follow us on

About the Author

Swati ChaturvediSwati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel ...Read More

first published: July 11, 2023, 08:28 IST
last updated: July 11, 2023, 08:28 IST
Read More
Install
App