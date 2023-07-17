Janhvi Kapoor to Nargis Fakhri : B-Town Divas Who Have Totally Slayed in Sequin Sarees

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood actresses never fail to set trends and create waves with their unique style statements. One such trend that has been making waves in recent times is the glamorous sequin saree. These stunning ensembles, adorned with shimmering sequins, have become a favorite among actresses, elevating their looks to a whole new level of elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor:

On Monday, the creators of the upcoming love drama movie ‘Bawaal’ released the trailer for their brand-new song, “Dilon ki Doriyan." As we wait for the full song, we can’t help but be in awe of how elegantly Janhni pulled off the entire outfit in a lovely golden shimmery saree.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan left us mesmerized with her exquisite pink saree from the renowned designer Manish Malhotra’s collection. The delicate drape of the saree was adorned with intricate sequins throughout, adding a touch of shimmer to her ensemble. With her hair neatly bunched up and a captivating makeup look featuring pink on her eyes and light pink lips, Kareena exuded sheer beauty and elegance.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri, known for her impeccable style, recently graced an event in a light shade of lavender sequin saree. Designed by the renowned Monisha Jaising, the saree featured intricate embellishments and sequins that added a touch of sparkle to her ensemble. Nargis paired it with a matching blouse, showcasing a deep neckline and three-quarter sleeves. With minimalistic makeup and soft curls, she effortlessly exuded grace and charm.

Nora Fatehi

Another actress who knows how to rock the sequin saree trend is the sensational Nora Fatehi. She was spotted in a mesmerizing pink saree created by the iconic Manish Malhotra. The saree boasted a delicate balance of sequins, flowery thread embroidery, and sparkling diamond accents along the border.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a mesmerizing lace and sequin saree that exuded sheer elegance. The ethereal white saree was adorned with stunning sequins and beads, creating a captivating pattern across the bodice. Jacqueline let the saree take center stage, opting for a low bun hairstyle and a subtle neutral glam look.

Kriti Sanon