Janhvi Kapoor Wore a Zara Faded Crop Top Worth ₹2,290.00 For Raina Naidu Promo Shoot

Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista and knows how to work her way through fashion beautifully

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 15:33 IST

Janhvi Kapoor adorned a Zara Faded Crop Top With Rhinestones, valued at ₹2,290.00, showcasing her impeccable sense of style
Janhvi Kapoor sported a Zara Faded Crop Top With Rhinestones worth ₹2,290.00 for Rana Naidu promo shoot.

Janhvi Kapoor in a Zara top

The anthracite grey round neck crop top with long sleeves and rhinestone details is a show stopper. She teamed it with hoop earrings and left her lovely tresses open one side.

During a recent shoot, she radiated beauty and elegance as she adorned herself in a captivating brown traditional saree paired with a chic top. Her stunning ensemble transformed her into a divine figure, leaving everyone in awe.

Janhvi elevated the allure of the seductive photo shoot with her choice of cosmetics, creating a striking statement. Her captivating look included intense kohl-lined eyes, subtle eyeshadow, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a neutral lip color, flushed cheeks, a natural base, and delicately contoured features. The overall effect left us completely enchanted by Janhvi’s stunning appearance.

