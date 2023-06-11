Janhvi Kapoor's Black Dress From Aritzia Is Just For Rs 9,800; You Can Ace This Too!

Summer is the perfect season to introduce fresh elements into our wardrobes, and Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram provides great inspiration for summer fashion. While she often favors shimmery silhouettes, Janhvi’s summer style also incorporates a touch of glamour. Her wardrobe is not limited to glossy outfits alone; she effortlessly enhances her everyday looks with her unique style.

Recently, the young fashion icon looked stunning during the ‘golden hour’ in a Wilfred Cove Dress in Black from Aritzia. The form-fitting style and plunging neckline added to the allure of her outfit. With minimal makeup and her hair left loose, Janhvi’s overall style was impeccable.