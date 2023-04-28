Janhvi Kapoor's Gown's Zip's Rips 12 minutes Before Her Performance On Stage At Filmfare Awards

Janhvi Kapoor is an ace actor and a true fashionista. Actors are known to have entire entourages to manage their schedules, makeup and hair. However. every actor has to be prepared for things not in their control.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share her ordeal before her performance at Filmfare awards ceremony that was held yesterday.

She captioned her post, “when the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage"

We know Janhvi Kapoor must have still aced the perfeormance. No doubts there!

